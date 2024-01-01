Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mazda CX-7

17,600 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mazda CX-7

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda CX-7

GT

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1707750564
  2. 1707750638
  3. 1707750713
  4. 1707750783
  5. 1707750854
  6. 1707750925
  7. 1707750990
  8. 1707751054
  9. 1707751109
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN jm3er4d36b0383010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD 198,800 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT 170,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL NEVADA 4X4 - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL NEVADA 4X4 - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty 115,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda CX-7