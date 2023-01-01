$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
4DR HB AUTO GX
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10239323
- VIN: JM1DE1HY5B0111844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Great car, loaded with power package. 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS. Great service history with recent tires, brakes and much more. Has been very well looked after and it shows !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REAGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
