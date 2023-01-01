Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

165,000 KM

$7,999

$7,999

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4DR HB AUTO GX

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

4DR HB AUTO GX

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239323
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY5B0111844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Great car, loaded with power package. 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS. Great service history with recent tires, brakes and much more. Has been very well looked after and it shows !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REAGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

