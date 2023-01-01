Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

173,200 KM

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

173,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140483
  • Stock #: 4358
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF5B1413407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4358
  • Mileage 173,200 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

