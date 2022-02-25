$5,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8343225
- VIN: JM1BL1UF7B1480944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Clean car, 1 owner, fully loaded GX model. Great service records with recent new tires, brakes and tune up as well. Runs great, super clean and well sorted car. GREAT ON FUEL !!! Great first car, or second family car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
