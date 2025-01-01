$8,895+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$8,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,182 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MERCEDES C350 4MATIC
New Arrival, in good condition, one reported accident on Carfax, minor damage reported. Drives and runs great.
Fully loaded, PANO SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, NAV and much more. A great vehicle, affordable on the pockets, with alot of bang for your buck. Priced to sell.
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carwise Canada
Email Carwise Canada
Carwise Canada
Call Dealer
548-338-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
548-338-6399