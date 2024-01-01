Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS Fully fully Loaded !!! AMG package, AMG exhaust, Black heated leather seats, back up camera, navigation unit, COLD A/C, HUGE power sunroof.. EXCEPTIONALLY maintained. Just had FULL service, NEW brakes, tires, tune up, all fluids changed. Drive like NEW, will be hard pressed to find such a well sorted Mercedes, ML550 with eth AMG package. Commuter SUV, ALL WEEHL DRIVE, all highway kms. VEry very well maintained and ready to go ANYWHERE !!! MUST SEE !!!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
4MATIC 4dr ML 550

4MATIC 4dr ML 550

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 550

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBB7CB4BA628404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS Fully fully Loaded !!! AMG package, AMG exhaust, Black heated leather seats, back up camera, navigation unit, COLD A/C, HUGE power sunroof.. EXCEPTIONALLY maintained. Just had FULL service, NEW brakes, tires, tune up, all fluids changed. Drive like NEW, will be hard pressed to find such a well sorted Mercedes, ML550 with eth AMG package. Commuter SUV, ALL WEEHL DRIVE, all highway kms. VEry very well maintained and ready to go ANYWHERE !!! MUST SEE !!!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class