$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Nissan Juke
SVbl
2011 Nissan Juke
SVbl
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,000KM
VIN jn8af5mr3bt011668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
2011 Dodge Challenger SE 0 SOLD
2017 Dodge Journey GT 189,406 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0 141,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Five Star Auto
519-759-7196
2011 Nissan Juke