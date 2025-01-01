Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, ONLY 70000KMS !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this sleek, black 2011 Nissan Sentra! This Sentra is a practical choice for everyday driving. With its fuel-efficient 2.0L engine, comfortable interior, and smooth CVT transmission, its perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Sentra has a clean history and is ready to provide years of dependable service.</p><p>This well-maintained 2011 Nissan Sentra at Right Choice Auto has only 70,000 km on the odometer. Its a great opportunity to own a car that still has plenty of life left to give. The classic black exterior is complemented by a sophisticated black interior. This Sentra offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, all wrapped up in a package thats easy to handle and park.</p><p>Here are five reasons why youll love this Sentra:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 2.0L engine is designed for excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy seamless acceleration and a comfortable ride.</li><li><strong>Classic Style:</strong> The black exterior and interior offer a timeless and elegant look.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Nissan is known for its dependable vehicles, and this Sentra is no exception.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 70,000 km, this Sentra has plenty of adventures ahead.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2011 Nissan Sentra

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0

Watch This Vehicle
13184777

2011 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1763396980662
  2. 1763396981129
  3. 1763396981591
  4. 1763396982024
  5. 1763396982453
  6. 1763396982873
  7. 1763396983351
  8. 1763396983779
  9. 1763396984217
  10. 1763396984617
  11. 1763396985020
  12. 1763396985438
  13. 1763396985873
  14. 1763396986350
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,000KM
VIN 3N1AB6AP9BL695052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, ONLY 70000KMS !!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this sleek, black 2011 Nissan Sentra! This Sentra is a practical choice for everyday driving. With its fuel-efficient 2.0L engine, comfortable interior, and smooth CVT transmission, it's perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Sentra has a clean history and is ready to provide years of dependable service.

This well-maintained 2011 Nissan Sentra at Right Choice Auto has only 70,000 km on the odometer. It's a great opportunity to own a car that still has plenty of life left to give. The classic black exterior is complemented by a sophisticated black interior. This Sentra offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, all wrapped up in a package that's easy to handle and park.

Here are five reasons why you'll love this Sentra:

  • Fuel Efficiency: The 2.0L engine is designed for excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless acceleration and a comfortable ride.
  • Classic Style: The black exterior and interior offer a timeless and elegant look.
  • Reliable Performance: Nissan is known for its dependable vehicles, and this Sentra is no exception.
  • Low Mileage: With only 70,000 km, this Sentra has plenty of adventures ahead.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0 for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0 70,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL LUXURY for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL LUXURY 195,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4DR LIMITED for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4DR LIMITED 175,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Nissan Sentra