2011 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, ONLY 70000KMS !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is proud to present this sleek, black 2011 Nissan Sentra! This Sentra is a practical choice for everyday driving. With its fuel-efficient 2.0L engine, comfortable interior, and smooth CVT transmission, it's perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. This Sentra has a clean history and is ready to provide years of dependable service.
This well-maintained 2011 Nissan Sentra at Right Choice Auto has only 70,000 km on the odometer. It's a great opportunity to own a car that still has plenty of life left to give. The classic black exterior is complemented by a sophisticated black interior. This Sentra offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, all wrapped up in a package that's easy to handle and park.
Here are five reasons why you'll love this Sentra:
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2.0L engine is designed for excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless acceleration and a comfortable ride.
- Classic Style: The black exterior and interior offer a timeless and elegant look.
- Reliable Performance: Nissan is known for its dependable vehicles, and this Sentra is no exception.
- Low Mileage: With only 70,000 km, this Sentra has plenty of adventures ahead.
Vehicle Features
