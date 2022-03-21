2011 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8871059

8871059 VIN: 3N1AB6AP6BL606120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.