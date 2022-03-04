$5,299+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8529023
- VIN: 3N1BC1CP2BL469825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Clean car, has always been very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Dealer serviced as well. 2 Owner car. Runs and drives really well. No issues. Was used to as commuter car and always serviced on time. Ready to go anywhere. Fully loaded S model as well
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
