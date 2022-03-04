Menu
2011 Nissan Versa

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,299

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8529023
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP2BL469825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Clean car, has always been very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Dealer serviced as well. 2 Owner car. Runs and drives really well. No issues. Was used to as commuter car and always serviced on time. Ready to go anywhere. Fully loaded S model as well

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

