2011 PETERBILT 335

310,000 KM

Details Description

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2011 PETERBILT 335

2011 PETERBILT 335

Automatic

2011 PETERBILT 335

Automatic

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

310,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5658273
  • Stock #: Pete 2

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Pete 2
  • Mileage 310,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very desirable Peterbilt automatic diesel dump truck 12 foot steel dump box fantastic condition inside and out always maintained very well

