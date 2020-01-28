Menu
2011 RAM 1500

4x4 ST *Clean Carfax* Certified + 6 Month Warranty

2011 RAM 1500

4x4 ST *Clean Carfax* Certified + 6 Month Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 195,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4589310
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GP0BS698530
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*FREE $100 GAS CARD WITH EVERY PURCHASE IN JAN/FEB 2020* FINANCING AVAILABLE! CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX - 195,000KM Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out! With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

