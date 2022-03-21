$38,800+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 3500
SLT DUMP TRUCK
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $2,000
230,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
