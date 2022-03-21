Menu
2011 RAM 3500

230,000 KM

Details Description

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2011 RAM 3500

2011 RAM 3500

SLT DUMP TRUCK

2011 RAM 3500

SLT DUMP TRUCK

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $2,000

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8740979

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Dump Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

extremely sought after crew cab dump truck with a 12 1/2 foot aluminum landscape dump box. V-8 gas hemi with ice cold air conditioning, automatic transmission SLT features including power windows and locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

