Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WRRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Nice clean Corolla S. Very well maintained with recent tires, btakes, Alternator, battery and more. Fully loaded, power sun roof and more. Great service history. Just a solid car</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p><p>VOTED BRANFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!</p>

2011 Toyota Corolla

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1716853776
  2. 1716853783
  3. 1716853791
  4. 1716853798
  5. 1716853801
  6. 1716853804
  7. 1716853816
  8. 1716853820
  9. 1716853822
  10. 1716853826
  11. 1716853830
  12. 1716853835
  13. 1716853846
  14. 1716853890
  15. 1716853894
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
185,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WRRANTY INCLUDED!!

Nice clean Corolla S. Very well maintained with recent tires, btakes, Alternator, battery and more. Fully loaded, power sun roof and more. Great service history. Just a solid car

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

VOTED BRANFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LTZ 170,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Sportage 10th Anniversary for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Kia Sportage 10th Anniversary 185,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Escape 155,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Corolla