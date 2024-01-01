$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WRRANTY INCLUDED!!
Nice clean Corolla S. Very well maintained with recent tires, btakes, Alternator, battery and more. Fully loaded, power sun roof and more. Great service history. Just a solid car
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
VOTED BRANFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!
Vehicle Features
