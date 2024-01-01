Menu
<p>Toyota Highlander 2011 with 213400km</p><p> </p><p>* Accident Free/ No accident History</p><p>*Fully certified with experience mechanic</p><p>* Verified Carfax</p><p>* Warranty is available </p><p>* Financing is available</p><p>Options:</p><p>*AIR Conditioning </p><p>*Alloy Wheels</p><p>*Backup Camera</p><p>* Cruise Control</p><p>*Heated Seats </p><p>* Keyless Entry</p><p>*Leather seats</p><p>* Navigation system*</p><p>*Power seats </p><p>*Power steering</p><p>*Power windows</p><p>*Sunroof/Moonroof</p><p>Price $14495+HST+plates</p>

2011 Toyota Highlander

211,000 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr Limited

2011 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4dr Limited

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDK3EH3BS074251

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Toyota Highlander 2011 with 213400km

 

* Accident Free/ No accident History

*Fully certified with experience mechanic

* Verified Carfax

* Warranty is available 

* Financing is available

Options:

*AIR Conditioning 

*Alloy Wheels

*Backup Camera

* Cruise Control

*Heated Seats 

* Keyless Entry

*Leather seats

* Navigation system*

*Power seats 

*Power steering

*Power windows

*Sunroof/Moonroof

Price $14495+HST+plates

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Step

Auto Step

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

2011 Toyota Highlander