$14,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Highlander
4WD 4dr Limited
Location
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Highlander 2011 with 213400km
* Accident Free/ No accident History
*Fully certified with experience mechanic
* Verified Carfax
* Warranty is available
* Financing is available
Options:
*AIR Conditioning
*Alloy Wheels
*Backup Camera
* Cruise Control
*Heated Seats
* Keyless Entry
*Leather seats
* Navigation system*
*Power seats
*Power steering
*Power windows
*Sunroof/Moonroof
Price $14495+HST+plates
