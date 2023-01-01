Menu
2012 Buick Enclave

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Buick Enclave

2012 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr CXL1

2012 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr CXL1

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10111836
  • VIN: 5GAKVCED7CJ129442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean LOADED with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so much more !! 1 OWNER car... ALL WHEEL DRIVE model as well. Great SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLES OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

