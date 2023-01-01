$12,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
2012 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr CXL1
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10111836
- VIN: 5GAKVCED7CJ129442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean LOADED with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so much more !! 1 OWNER car... ALL WHEEL DRIVE model as well. Great SUV !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLES OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
