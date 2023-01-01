Menu
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

238,266 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

LS CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 5'4" Box

2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

LS CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 5'4" Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

238,266KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446666
  • Stock #: 9117
  • VIN: 3GNTKEE76CG151443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 238,266 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5'4" Box Size

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

