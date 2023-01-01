$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche
2012 Chevrolet Avalanche
LS CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 5'4" Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
238,266KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10446666
- Stock #: 9117
- VIN: 3GNTKEE76CG151443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 238,266 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5'4" Box Size
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8