2012 Chevrolet Cruze

165,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244358
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC6C7392729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Chev Cruz !! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained car and it shows. REcent tires, brakes, tune up and more, just a really well looked after car. Loaded with full power package, bluetooth, power sunroof and more. GAS SAVER here !! Nice car, looked after and backed by a 2 year warranty !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

