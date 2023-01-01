$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10244358
- VIN: 1G1PF5SC6C7392729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean Chev Cruz !! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained car and it shows. REcent tires, brakes, tune up and more, just a really well looked after car. Loaded with full power package, bluetooth, power sunroof and more. GAS SAVER here !! Nice car, looked after and backed by a 2 year warranty !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.