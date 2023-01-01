Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean car, ONLY 115000KMS !!! VEry very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up and MORE. Very clean car, runs like NEW. LOADED with convience package, bluetooth and more. GAS SAVER HERE !!! Just a great car ready to go !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PG5SC2C7405036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car, ONLY 115000KMS !!! VEry very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up and MORE. Very clean car, runs like NEW. LOADED with convience package, bluetooth and more. GAS SAVER HERE !!! Just a great car ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Chevrolet Cruze