$8,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car, ONLY 115000KMS !!! VEry very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up and MORE. Very clean car, runs like NEW. LOADED with convience package, bluetooth and more. GAS SAVER HERE !!! Just a great car ready to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
