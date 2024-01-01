Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean RS Cruze !!! 1 owner, no accidents, loaded with bluettoth and so much more. Very very well mainatined car. HAs always been serviced on time and taken car eof. 2nd set of wheels and snow tires as well. GReat car with only 120000kms !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYOVE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

120,000 KM

$9,299

+ tax & licensing


4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB



4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PG5SC9C7361651

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean RS Cruze !!! 1 owner, no accidents, loaded with bluettoth and so much more. Very very well mainatined car. HAs always been serviced on time and taken car eof. 2nd set of wheels and snow tires as well. GReat car with only 120000kms !!

WE FINANCE EVERYOVE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection





Brantford









+ taxes & licensing





