$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean CRUZE. NO ACCIDENTS. RUns and drives really well, 150000KMS !!! Has always been well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up as well and more. Great car, great history. Loaded with bluetooth and more.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797