<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean CRUZE. NO ACCIDENTS. RUns and drives really well, 150000KMS !!! Has always been well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up as well and more. Great car, great history. Loaded with bluetooth and more.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

150,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SH6C7134361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean CRUZE. NO ACCIDENTS. RUns and drives really well, 150000KMS !!! Has always been well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up as well and more. Great car, great history. Loaded with bluetooth and more.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Chevrolet Cruze