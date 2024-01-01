$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5SC9C7224664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced with a great serice history. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. VEry clean car that has been well looked after. Fully loaded. SOLID car, ready to go
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
2012 Chevrolet Cruze