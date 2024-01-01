Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced with a great serice history. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. VEry clean car that has been well looked after. Fully loaded. SOLID car, ready to go</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p><p> </p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

175,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5SC9C7224664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

