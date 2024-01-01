$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PF5SC6C7164276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean CRUZE !!! GAS SAVER with a 1.4l engine !! Fully loaded, ! Owner car. Has been very very well mainatained. Prices to go. Very very nice car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 175,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson Premium Edition 170,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL 170,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Email Right Choice Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2012 Chevrolet Cruze