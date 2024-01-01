Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Nice clean CRUZE !!! GAS SAVER with a 1.4l engine !! Fully loaded, ! Owner car. Has been very very well mainatained. Prices to go. Very very nice car.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1717368833
  2. 1717368835
  3. 1717368837
  4. 1717368839
  5. 1717368841
  6. 1717368843
  7. 1717368846
  8. 1717368860
  9. 1717368863
  10. 1717368866
  11. 1717368868
  12. 1717368871
  13. 1717368873
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5SC6C7164276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean CRUZE !!! GAS SAVER with a 1.4l engine !! Fully loaded, ! Owner car. Has been very very well mainatained. Prices to go. Very very nice car.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 175,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson Premium Edition for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Tucson Premium Edition 170,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL 170,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze