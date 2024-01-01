Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Nice clean well looked after CRUZE. Very nice unit, loaded with all the goodies. Has been very very well looked after and it shows. Runs great, look great. GAS SAVER with COLD A/C !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

165,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5SC7C7223545

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean well looked after CRUZE. Very nice unit, loaded with all the goodies. Has been very very well looked after and it shows. Runs great, look great. GAS SAVER with COLD A/C !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Chevrolet Cruze