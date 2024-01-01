$8,299+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
READY TO GO !!!. Super clean CRUZE !!! only 130000kms. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Very well taken care of and it shows. Runs like new. Great car, loaded, clean.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
