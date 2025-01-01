$7,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sleek 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish blue sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to hit the road. With a dependable 1.8L engine and front-wheel drive, the Cruze offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. This well-maintained vehicle has 135,000km on the odometer.
This 2012 Cruze LS+ is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. You'll find it's an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical and value-packed car. Stop by Right Choice Auto today and take this fantastic Cruze for a test drive!
Here are some of the standout features of this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.8L engine provides excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with the supportive seats and a well-designed interior.
- Reliable Engineering: Chevrolet is known for producing dependable vehicles, and this Cruze is no exception.
- Sleek Styling: The Cruze offers a modern and attractive design that stands out on the road.
- Practical Sedan Design: With four doors and ample trunk space, the Cruze is perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
