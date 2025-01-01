Menu
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sleek 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish blue sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to hit the road. With a dependable 1.8L engine and front-wheel drive, the Cruze offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. This well-maintained vehicle has 135,000km on the odometer.

This 2012 Cruze LS+ is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. You'll find it's an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical and value-packed car. Stop by Right Choice Auto today and take this fantastic Cruze for a test drive!

Here are some of the standout features of this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB:

Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.8L engine provides excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with the supportive seats and a well-designed interior.
Reliable Engineering: Chevrolet is known for producing dependable vehicles, and this Cruze is no exception.
Sleek Styling: The Cruze offers a modern and attractive design that stands out on the road.
Practical Sedan Design: With four doors and ample trunk space, the Cruze is perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures.

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

135,000 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

12578663

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SH9C7324509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sleek 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB, available now at Right Choice Auto! This stylish blue sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to hit the road. With a dependable 1.8L engine and front-wheel drive, the Cruze offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys. This well-maintained vehicle has 135,000km on the odometer.

This 2012 Cruze LS+ is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. You'll find it's an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical and value-packed car. Stop by Right Choice Auto today and take this fantastic Cruze for a test drive!

Here are some of the standout features of this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w/1SB:

  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.8L engine provides excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with the supportive seats and a well-designed interior.
  • Reliable Engineering: Chevrolet is known for producing dependable vehicles, and this Cruze is no exception.
  • Sleek Styling: The Cruze offers a modern and attractive design that stands out on the road.
  • Practical Sedan Design: With four doors and ample trunk space, the Cruze is perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

2012 Chevrolet Cruze