$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
Eco w/1SA
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
Eco w/1SA
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel-efficient sedan that doesn't compromise on style or features? Check out this elegant 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek Champagne-coloured sedan is ready to turn heads while providing a comfortable and economical driving experience. With its practical four-door design and a reliable automatic transmission, this Cruze is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between. It has a spirited 4-cylinder Turbo engine, ensuring a responsive ride.
Step inside and enjoy the comfortable gray interior. This Cruze has been well-maintained and has 170,000 km on the odometer. Experience the blend of practicality and modern convenience in this great sedan. Don't miss the opportunity to own a stylish and efficient vehicle that's built to last. Visit Five Star Auto today to take this Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA for a test drive!
Here are five standout features of this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA:
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience a responsive and engaging drive with the power of a turbocharged engine, providing extra pep when you need it.
- Fuel Efficiency: The Eco trim is designed for maximum fuel savings, helping you save money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission, perfect for city driving and long highway trips.
- Stylish Design: The Champagne exterior gives the car a touch of class.
- Practical Sedan: This four-door sedan offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families and individuals alike.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-759-7196