Looking for a fuel-efficient sedan that doesnt compromise on style or features? Check out this elegant 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek Champagne-coloured sedan is ready to turn heads while providing a comfortable and economical driving experience. With its practical four-door design and a reliable automatic transmission, this Cruze is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between. It has a spirited 4-cylinder Turbo engine, ensuring a responsive ride.

Step inside and enjoy the comfortable gray interior. This Cruze has been well-maintained and has 170,000 km on the odometer. Experience the blend of practicality and modern convenience in this great sedan. Dont miss the opportunity to own a stylish and efficient vehicle thats built to last. Visit Five Star Auto today to take this Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA for a test drive!

Here are five standout features of this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA:

Turbocharged Engine: Experience a responsive and engaging drive with the power of a turbocharged engine, providing extra pep when you need it.
Fuel Efficiency: The Eco trim is designed for maximum fuel savings, helping you save money at the pump.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission, perfect for city driving and long highway trips.
Stylish Design: The Champagne exterior gives the car a touch of class.
Practical Sedan: This four-door sedan offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families and individuals alike.

170,000 KM

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

VIN 1G1PJ5SCZC7113409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fuel-efficient sedan that doesn't compromise on style or features? Check out this elegant 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek Champagne-coloured sedan is ready to turn heads while providing a comfortable and economical driving experience. With its practical four-door design and a reliable automatic transmission, this Cruze is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between. It has a spirited 4-cylinder Turbo engine, ensuring a responsive ride.

Step inside and enjoy the comfortable gray interior. This Cruze has been well-maintained and has 170,000 km on the odometer. Experience the blend of practicality and modern convenience in this great sedan. Don't miss the opportunity to own a stylish and efficient vehicle that's built to last. Visit Five Star Auto today to take this Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA for a test drive!

Here are five standout features of this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA:

  • Turbocharged Engine: Experience a responsive and engaging drive with the power of a turbocharged engine, providing extra pep when you need it.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The Eco trim is designed for maximum fuel savings, helping you save money at the pump.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission, perfect for city driving and long highway trips.
  • Stylish Design: The Champagne exterior gives the car a touch of class.
  • Practical Sedan: This four-door sedan offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families and individuals alike.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

