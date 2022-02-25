$9,899+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,899
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8402925
- VIN: 2GNALPEK9C6258261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Super clean Equinox. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, Power package, and so much more. Factory remotse starter and keyless entry. Very well maintained. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs and drives perfect. Very clean and ready to go anywhere. Has always been looked after and it shows.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
