2012 Chevrolet Equinox

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,899

+ tax & licensing
$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8402925
  • VIN: 2GNALPEK9C6258261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Super clean Equinox. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, Power package, and so much more. Factory remotse starter and keyless entry. Very well maintained. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs and drives perfect. Very clean and ready to go anywhere. Has always been looked after and it shows.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

