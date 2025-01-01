$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and practical vehicle that's ready for anything? Check out this sleek, black 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT, now available at Right Choice Auto! This stylish SUV/Crossover offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families and anyone with an active lifestyle. With a dependable 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This Orlando has been well-maintained and has 110,000 km on the odometer.
This 2012 Orlando 1LT is designed to make every drive a pleasure. The exterior's deep black finish gives it a sophisticated look, while the black interior offers a comfortable and inviting cabin. The Orlando is engineered for practicality, with a design that emphasizes both space and functionality. This vehicle is a great option for those who value both style and substance.
Here's a taste of what makes this 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT stand out:
- Spacious Interior: Offering ample room for passengers and cargo, this Orlando is ready for your next adventure.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 1.4L engine strikes a perfect balance of power and efficiency.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement with the Orlando's bold and stylish exterior.
- Front-Wheel Drive: Providing confident handling and control in various driving conditions.
