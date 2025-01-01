Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a versatile and practical vehicle thats ready for anything? Check out this sleek, black 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT, now available at Right Choice Auto! This stylish SUV/Crossover offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families and anyone with an active lifestyle. With a dependable 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This Orlando has been well-maintained and has 110,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2012 Orlando 1LT is designed to make every drive a pleasure. The exteriors deep black finish gives it a sophisticated look, while the black interior offers a comfortable and inviting cabin. The Orlando is engineered for practicality, with a design that emphasizes both space and functionality. This vehicle is a great option for those who value both style and substance.</p><p>Heres a taste of what makes this 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Offering ample room for passengers and cargo, this Orlando is ready for your next adventure.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> The 1.4L engine strikes a perfect balance of power and efficiency.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth-shifting automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with the Orlandos bold and stylish exterior.</li><li><strong>Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Providing confident handling and control in various driving conditions.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12804538

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1753721489922
  2. 1753721490427
  3. 1753721490869
  4. 1753721491317
  5. 1753721491760
  6. 1753721492296
  7. 1753721492768
  8. 1753721493298
  9. 1753721493776
  10. 1753721494201
  11. 1753721494708
  12. 1753721495133
  13. 1753721495562
  14. 1753721496013
  15. 1753721496455
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77P2EM9CK551275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER !!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and practical vehicle that's ready for anything? Check out this sleek, black 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT, now available at Right Choice Auto! This stylish SUV/Crossover offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it a great choice for families and anyone with an active lifestyle. With a dependable 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This Orlando has been well-maintained and has 110,000 km on the odometer.

This 2012 Orlando 1LT is designed to make every drive a pleasure. The exterior's deep black finish gives it a sophisticated look, while the black interior offers a comfortable and inviting cabin. The Orlando is engineered for practicality, with a design that emphasizes both space and functionality. This vehicle is a great option for those who value both style and substance.

Here's a taste of what makes this 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT stand out:

  • Spacious Interior: Offering ample room for passengers and cargo, this Orlando is ready for your next adventure.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 1.4L engine strikes a perfect balance of power and efficiency.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement with the Orlando's bold and stylish exterior.
  • Front-Wheel Drive: Providing confident handling and control in various driving conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB 150,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 185,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited 110,000 KM $11,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Chevrolet Orlando