CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile vehicle thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stylish 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 4dr Wgn 2LT, ready to elevate your driving experience. This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, offering a blend of practicality and sophistication. With its reliable 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Orlando is designed to provide a confident and enjoyable drive, whether youre cruising through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure. This Orlando has 120,000km on the odometer.

This SUV/Crossover combines the best of both worlds, offering the spaciousness of an SUV with the fuel efficiency of a smaller vehicle. Its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo.

Here are a few standout features that make this 2012 Chevrolet Orlando a compelling choice:

Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.4L engine.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and those with an active lifestyle.
Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes.
Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sleek silver exterior.
Reliable Performance: This Orlando is built to deliver dependable performance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

120,000 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn 2LT

12838249

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn 2LT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL77P2EM0CK689562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile vehicle that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stylish 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 4dr Wgn 2LT, ready to elevate your driving experience. This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, offering a blend of practicality and sophistication. With its reliable 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Orlando is designed to provide a confident and enjoyable drive, whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure. This Orlando has 120,000km on the odometer.

This SUV/Crossover combines the best of both worlds, offering the spaciousness of an SUV with the fuel efficiency of a smaller vehicle. Its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo.

Here are a few standout features that make this 2012 Chevrolet Orlando a compelling choice:

  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.4L engine.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and those with an active lifestyle.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sleek silver exterior.
  • Reliable Performance: This Orlando is built to deliver dependable performance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

2012 Chevrolet Orlando