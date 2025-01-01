$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
4dr Wgn 2LT
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
4dr Wgn 2LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile vehicle that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stylish 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 4dr Wgn 2LT, ready to elevate your driving experience. This silver beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black interior, offering a blend of practicality and sophistication. With its reliable 1.4L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Orlando is designed to provide a confident and enjoyable drive, whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure. This Orlando has 120,000km on the odometer.
This SUV/Crossover combines the best of both worlds, offering the spaciousness of an SUV with the fuel efficiency of a smaller vehicle. Its four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo.
Here are a few standout features that make this 2012 Chevrolet Orlando a compelling choice:
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.4L engine.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and those with an active lifestyle.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sleek silver exterior.
- Reliable Performance: This Orlando is built to deliver dependable performance.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797