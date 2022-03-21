Menu
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

170,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn 2LT

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn 2LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8875394
  • VIN: KL77P2EM4CK590811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Orlando !! 7 seater unit. Fully loaded with power package. NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER unit. Has been very very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes full tune up with fluid changes as well. Great SUV, ready to go anywhere. Just super clean. 2 year warranty included as well. 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

