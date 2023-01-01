$5,999+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 1G1JB6EH6C4101159
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Great litte car, loaded with bluetooth and MORE, recent tires, clutch, tune up and tires as well... VERY VERY well maintained car, NO ACCIDENTS.. Has always been looked after and it shows. TRUE GAS SAVER !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE RESGRDLESS OF CREDIT !! !!!
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
