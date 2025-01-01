$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Check out this eye-catching 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT, available now at Five Star Auto. This sporty four-door sedan is ready to hit the streets with its vibrant red exterior and a comfortable black interior. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy confident handling in various driving conditions. This Sonic has been well-maintained and has 152,000 km on the odometer.
This 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT at Five Star Auto is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll appreciate its practical design and ease of use, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or running errands. The Sonic LT offers a comfortable and connected driving experience.
Here are some of the features that make this Sonic shine:
- Fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
- Stylish Sedan Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its sleek and modern look.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in a well-appointed cabin.
- Reliable Performance: The Sonic is known for its dependability, ensuring peace of mind on the road.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Five Star Auto
