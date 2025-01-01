Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Check out this eye-catching 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT, available now at Five Star Auto. This sporty four-door sedan is ready to hit the streets with its vibrant red exterior and a comfortable black interior. Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With front-wheel drive, youll enjoy confident handling in various driving conditions. This Sonic has been well-maintained and has 152,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT at Five Star Auto is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll appreciate its practical design and ease of use, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or running errands. The Sonic LT offers a comfortable and connected driving experience.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this Sonic shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine:</strong> Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with smooth gear changes.</li><li><strong>Stylish Sedan Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with its sleek and modern look.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride in a well-appointed cabin.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> The Sonic is known for its dependability, ensuring peace of mind on the road.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

LT

12688848

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6EH2C4210246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-759-7196

