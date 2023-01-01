$10,888+ tax & licensing
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr Hb Lt
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
124,996KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9993104
- Stock #: 3BR4678A
- VIN: 1G1JC6SH0C4111459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Orange Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3BR4678A
- Mileage 124,996 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2