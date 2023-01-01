Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

124,996 KM

Details Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr Hb Lt

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr Hb Lt

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

124,996KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9993104
  Stock #: 3BR4678A
  VIN: 1G1JC6SH0C4111459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3BR4678A
  • Mileage 124,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

