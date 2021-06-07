2012 Chevrolet Traverse

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
Like NEW, ALL WHEEL DRIVE 7 seater unit. No issues, no accidents, no stories. Just a solid SUV. Has been rust proofed yearly and it shows. Very well maintained with services always done on time. recent tires, brakes and tune up. Needs nothing at all . Just a great running reliable people mover. Ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2