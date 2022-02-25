$6,299+ tax & licensing
2012 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8419032
- VIN: 1C3CCBAB9CN282831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Clean car, Full loaded with NO ACCIDENTS !! 1 OWNER CAR, great service history with recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Great car, great on fuel, super easy to maintain with all maintenance up to date. Has been well looked after and it shows. Local car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDELESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
