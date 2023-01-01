Menu
2012 Chrysler Town & Country

156,601 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
TOURING |LEATHER| DVD PLAYER |POWER SLIDING DOORS

TOURING |LEATHER| DVD PLAYER |POWER SLIDING DOORS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

156,601KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9502843
  • Stock #: P8566A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG7CR287375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Dual sliding doors
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
