2012 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING |LEATHER| DVD PLAYER |POWER SLIDING DOORS
156,601KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9502843
- Stock #: P8566A
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG7CR287375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8566A
- Mileage 156,601 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Dual sliding doors
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
