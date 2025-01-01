Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this eye-catching, used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT, available now at Five Star Auto! This sporty, red four-door sedan is ready to turn heads, boasting a sleek design and comfortable black interior. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel-drive Avenger is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. It has 185,000 km on the odometer.

This 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are five of its best features:

Sporty Style: Turn heads with its bold red exterior and classic sedan profile.
Comfortable Interior: Sink into the supportive black seats and enjoy a comfortable ride.
Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine offers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Reliable Performance: The Dodge Avenger has a reputation for dependable performance, making it a great choice for your next vehicle.

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDZCB4CN153561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this eye-catching, used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT, available now at Five Star Auto! This sporty, red four-door sedan is ready to turn heads, boasting a sleek design and comfortable black interior. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel-drive Avenger is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. It has 185,000 km on the odometer.

This 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are five of its best features:

  • Sporty Style: Turn heads with its bold red exterior and classic sedan profile.
  • Comfortable Interior: Sink into the supportive black seats and enjoy a comfortable ride.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine offers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
  • Reliable Performance: The Dodge Avenger has a reputation for dependable performance, making it a great choice for your next vehicle.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

