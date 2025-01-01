$5,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this eye-catching, used 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT, available now at Five Star Auto! This sporty, red four-door sedan is ready to turn heads, boasting a sleek design and comfortable black interior. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel-drive Avenger is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. It has 185,000 km on the odometer.
This 2012 Dodge Avenger SXT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are five of its best features:
- Sporty Style: Turn heads with its bold red exterior and classic sedan profile.
- Comfortable Interior: Sink into the supportive black seats and enjoy a comfortable ride.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine offers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
- Reliable Performance: The Dodge Avenger has a reputation for dependable performance, making it a great choice for your next vehicle.
Five Star Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
519-759-7196