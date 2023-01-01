2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10609866

10609866 VIN: 2C4RDGDG0CR221328

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.