$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10609866
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG0CR221328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Nice clean van.. 7 seater, Stow&GO seating. Loaded with convience package, bluetooth and more. In great shape, has been very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up etc. Great prople mover. Ready to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
