Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1698756892
  2. 1698756895
  3. 1698756897
  4. 1698756899
  5. 1698756908
  6. 1698756912
  7. 1698756914
  8. 1698756916
  9. 1698756919
  10. 1698756923
  11. 1698756925
  12. 1698756928
  13. 1698756931
  14. 1698756933
  15. 1698756936
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10609866
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0CR221328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Nice clean van.. 7 seater, Stow&GO seating. Loaded with convience package, bluetooth and more. In great shape, has been very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up etc. Great prople mover. Ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 145,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 145,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio
160,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory