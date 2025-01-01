$8,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is the perfect family vehicle, ready for all your adventures. With its spacious interior and reliable 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, you can comfortably transport your entire crew while enjoying a smooth and efficient ride. The black exterior and black interior create a sleek and modern look, while features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry make life on the road easier than ever.
This Grand Caravan has been meticulously maintained and is ready to hit the road with you. Featuring a comfortable and spacious cabin with bucket seats for a more comfortable ride, you'll enjoy every journey. The powerful engine delivers ample power for both city and highway driving, while the safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control provide peace of mind.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a reliable and spacious minivan. Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with 105,000km for yourself.
Here are 5 sizzling features:
- Spacious and Comfortable: The Grand Caravan is renowned for its generous interior space, perfect for families on the go.
- Powerful and Efficient: The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine delivers ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency.
- Packed with Features: This SXT trim boasts a suite of convenient features like power windows, power locks, keyless entry, and more.
- Safety First: You'll feel confident knowing your family is protected with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
- Ready for Adventure: With its spacious cargo area and versatile seating arrangements, this Grand Caravan is ready for any adventure.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-1797