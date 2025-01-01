Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>This 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is the perfect family vehicle, ready for all your adventures. With its spacious interior and reliable 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, you can comfortably transport your entire crew while enjoying a smooth and efficient ride. The black exterior and black interior create a sleek and modern look, while features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry make life on the road easier than ever.</p><p>This Grand Caravan has been meticulously maintained and is ready to hit the road with you. Featuring a comfortable and spacious cabin with bucket seats for a more comfortable ride, youll enjoy every journey. The powerful engine delivers ample power for both city and highway driving, while the safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control provide peace of mind.</p><p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a reliable and spacious minivan. Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with 105,000km for yourself.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzling features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable:</strong> The Grand Caravan is renowned for its generous interior space, perfect for families on the go.</li><li><strong>Powerful and Efficient:</strong> The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine delivers ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Packed with Features:</strong> This SXT trim boasts a suite of convenient features like power windows, power locks, keyless entry, and more.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Youll feel confident knowing your family is protected with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.</li><li><strong>Ready for Adventure:</strong> With its spacious cargo area and versatile seating arrangements, this Grand Caravan is ready for any adventure.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

105,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

105,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7CR421769

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

