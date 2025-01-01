$7,495+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 232,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle to handle the demands of family life? Check out this sleek, black 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at Five Star Auto. This minivan offers a comfortable ride for the whole crew, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The automatic transmission makes for easy driving, and the fuel-efficient gasoline engine will help keep you on the road. With its proven track record, this Grand Caravan is ready for many more adventures, boasting 232,000km on the odometer.
The 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT from Five Star Auto is loaded with features designed for convenience and enjoyment. This black beauty has a practical and versatile interior. You'll appreciate the minivan's thoughtful design, perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Whether you're dropping the kids off at practice or planning a cross-country road trip, this Grand Caravan is equipped to handle it all.
Here are some of the standout features of this Grand Caravan:
- Family-Friendly Space: Offers ample seating and cargo space for passengers and all their gear.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Provides effortless driving, especially in city traffic.
- Reliable 6-Cylinder Engine: Delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
- Versatile Minivan Design: Built to handle a variety of needs, from errands to road trips.
- Proven Reliability: This Grand Caravan has been a popular choice for years, making it a trustworthy option.
