Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle to handle the demands of family life? Check out this sleek, black 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at Five Star Auto. This minivan offers a comfortable ride for the whole crew, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The automatic transmission makes for easy driving, and the fuel-efficient gasoline engine will help keep you on the road. With its proven track record, this Grand Caravan is ready for many more adventures, boasting 232,000km on the odometer.

The 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT from Five Star Auto is loaded with features designed for convenience and enjoyment. This black beauty has a practical and versatile interior. Youll appreciate the minivans thoughtful design, perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Whether youre dropping the kids off at practice or planning a cross-country road trip, this Grand Caravan is equipped to handle it all.

Here are some of the standout features of this Grand Caravan:

Family-Friendly Space: Offers ample seating and cargo space for passengers and all their gear.
Smooth Automatic Transmission: Provides effortless driving, especially in city traffic.
Reliable 6-Cylinder Engine: Delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
Versatile Minivan Design: Built to handle a variety of needs, from errands to road trips.
Proven Reliability: This Grand Caravan has been a popular choice for years, making it a trustworthy option.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

232,000 KM

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

12838246

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
232,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5CR234658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle to handle the demands of family life? Check out this sleek, black 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at Five Star Auto. This minivan offers a comfortable ride for the whole crew, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The automatic transmission makes for easy driving, and the fuel-efficient gasoline engine will help keep you on the road. With its proven track record, this Grand Caravan is ready for many more adventures, boasting 232,000km on the odometer.

The 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT from Five Star Auto is loaded with features designed for convenience and enjoyment. This black beauty has a practical and versatile interior. You'll appreciate the minivan's thoughtful design, perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. Whether you're dropping the kids off at practice or planning a cross-country road trip, this Grand Caravan is equipped to handle it all.

Here are some of the standout features of this Grand Caravan:

  • Family-Friendly Space: Offers ample seating and cargo space for passengers and all their gear.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Provides effortless driving, especially in city traffic.
  • Reliable 6-Cylinder Engine: Delivers a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
  • Versatile Minivan Design: Built to handle a variety of needs, from errands to road trips.
  • Proven Reliability: This Grand Caravan has been a popular choice for years, making it a trustworthy option.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Email Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
$7,495

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan