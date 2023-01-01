Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

150,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10391289
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9CT283309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Journey R/T, LOADED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE with heated leather seats, power sunroof, navigation, back up camera and MORE... Just a great car, ready to go. 1 OWNER with a great service history as well. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. GREAT SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

