$2,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
2012 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 300,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! Engine Replace, Tranny has been rebuilt. RUNS GREAT !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2012 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any terrain. Its spacious interior features luxurious black leather seats, providing comfort for both driver and passengers.
This Journey R/T is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with a premium sound system to keep you entertained on the road. The roomy cabin also includes a sunroof, providing a panoramic view of the world around you. Whether you're running errands or embarking on a family road trip, this Journey is ready to take you there in style and comfort.
This vehicle has a high mileage of 300,000km, however, it has been meticulously maintained and is ready to go.
Here are 5 key features that make this Dodge Journey stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind and confident handling in any weather conditions.
- Leather Seats: Experience premium comfort and style with luxurious black leather upholstery.
- Sunroof: Open up to the sky and enjoy a bright and airy interior.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich audio quality with a premium sound system.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors for a luxurious driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797