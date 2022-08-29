$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-759-7196
2012 Dodge Journey
SE *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9072022
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB8CT226668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. Contact us for more details.
CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - *Clean Carfax* Front Wheel Drive, 4 Cylinder Engine, Cruise Control, Ice Cold AC, Bluetooth, AUX, CD Player, Power Options, Keyless Entry and more.
Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!
With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.
At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Five Star Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.