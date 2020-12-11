Menu
2012 Ford Escape

81,457 KM

$9,399

+ tax & licensing
$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

81,457KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6333986
  Stock #: KC31074
  VIN: 1FMCU0D72CKC31074

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 81,457 KM

br/> KEY FEATURES: 2012 Escape, FWD, XLT, 2.5L 4cyl engine, Red, Cloth interior, Ally wheels, power windows power locks


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

519-756-6191
