Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

88,771 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT | ALLOYS | ONLY 88 KM! | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT | ALLOYS | ONLY 88 KM! | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 7794513
  2. 7794513
  3. 7794513
  4. 7794513
  5. 7794513
  6. 7794513
  7. 7794513
  8. 7794513
  9. 7794513
  10. 7794513
  11. 7794513
  12. 7794513
  13. 7794513
  14. 7794513
  15. 7794513
  16. 7794513
  17. 7794513
  18. 7794513
  19. 7794513
  20. 7794513
  21. 7794513
  22. 7794513
  23. 7794513
Contact Seller

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

88,771KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7794513
  • Stock #: P7254
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D78CKB45896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7254
  • Mileage 88,771 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Honda Accord Se...
 96,517 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT...
 88,771 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry SE...
 42,393 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory