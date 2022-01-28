Menu
2012 Ford Escape

145,000 KM

$9,699

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

XLT

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8189544
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D70CKB59196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Very very clean Escape ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! 1 Owner, no accidents. Very very well looked after. Just a clean solid car. Rust proofed regularly. Very well kept SUV. Fully loaded with heated leather seats and so much more ! Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Runs and drives like  a new car. Great SUV, ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

