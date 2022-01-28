$9,699+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,699
- Listing ID: 8189544
- VIN: 1FMCU9D70CKB59196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Very very clean Escape ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! 1 Owner, no accidents. Very very well looked after. Just a clean solid car. Rust proofed regularly. Very well kept SUV. Fully loaded with heated leather seats and so much more ! Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Runs and drives like a new car. Great SUV, ready to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
