<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Fully fully loaded SUV.. LIMITED !!! Leather heated seats, sunroof, 6 passenger seating.. NO ACCIDENTS, 1 Owner unit that has been very very well looked after with recent brakes, tires, tune up and so much more. Great SUV, ready to go anywhere !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2012 Ford Explorer

170,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2012 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMHK7F88CGA69190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Fully fully loaded SUV.. LIMITED !!! Leather heated seats, sunroof, 6 passenger seating.. NO ACCIDENTS, 1 Owner unit that has been very very well looked after with recent brakes, tires, tune up and so much more. Great SUV, ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Ford Explorer