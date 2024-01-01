$9,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Fully fully loaded SUV.. LIMITED !!! Leather heated seats, sunroof, 6 passenger seating.. NO ACCIDENTS, 1 Owner unit that has been very very well looked after with recent brakes, tires, tune up and so much more. Great SUV, ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
