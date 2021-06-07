Menu
2012 Ford F-150

200,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

XLT

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7241579
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF4CFC27768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very very clean 4X4 F150 Fully loaded, XLT. 1 OWNER Truck, all highway kms. No issues at all. Runs and drives like a new truck. NEVER BEEN WORKED. Back seats are liek NEW. this is a very very clean truck that must be seen. Recent tires, brakes, full tune up and much more. All the maintenance is up to date. Needs nothing at all. Solid solid truck ! Located in our Brantford location.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

