2012 Ford F-450
2012 Ford F-450
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
298,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Mileage 298,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford F450. 6.7 L turbo diesel. 10.5 foot aluminum landscape dump box with full downsides. Automatic transmission air-conditioning crew cab seating for six absolutely perfect running dump truck. Very desirable. Sold as is plus HST.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
