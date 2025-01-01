Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 Ford F450. 6.7 L turbo diesel.  10.5 foot aluminum landscape dump box with full downsides. Automatic transmission air-conditioning crew cab seating for six absolutely perfect running dump truck. Very desirable. Sold as is plus HST. </div>

2012 Ford F-450

298,000 KM

Details Description

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Ford F-450

Dump Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12579407

2012 Ford F-450

Dump Truck

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1748553323
  2. 1748553323
Contact Seller

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
298,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Mileage 298,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F450. 6.7 L turbo diesel.  10.5 foot aluminum landscape dump box with full downsides. Automatic transmission air-conditioning crew cab seating for six absolutely perfect running dump truck. Very desirable. Sold as is plus HST. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2019 Ford Transit 350 DIESEL HIGH ROOF for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford Transit 350 DIESEL HIGH ROOF 325,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 3500 4x4 crew cab Dually for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 RAM 3500 4x4 crew cab Dually 340,000 KM $18,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-450 GRUMAN PANEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Ford F-450 GRUMAN PANEL 350,000 KM $12,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing>

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2012 Ford F-450